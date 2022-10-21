WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia vows millions for police deployments in Solomon Islands
With eyes on China's influence in the region, Canberra says it will allocate $29 million for deployments in the Solomon Islands.
Australia vows millions for police deployments in Solomon Islands
"Without these investments, others will continue to fill the vacuum," FM Penny Wong says. / TRTWorld
October 21, 2022

Australia will set aside $29 million to fund police deployments in Solomon Islands in next week's budget, part of an increase in spending in the Pacific intended to shore up its standing in the region where China holds considerable sway.

"Our assistance will help our regional partners become more economically resilient ... and provide their own security so they have less need to call on others," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a speech at the Pacific Way conference at the University of French Polynesia on Friday.

"Without these investments, others will continue to fill the vacuum," Wong said, blaming the previous conservative coalition government, which lost a May election, for losing ground in the Pacific. "We have a lot of catching up to do."

The additional aid "will ensure we continue to provide direct budget support to reduce fiscal distress, ensuring critical government services," Wong added.

China's increasing presence in the Pacific, including entering a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April, has raised concerns for the United States and its ally Australia, who have for decades seen the region as largely their sphere of influence.

READ MORE:Solomons leader complains of 'vilification' after ties with China

Deals with Fiji, Papua New Guinea

The move comes a day after Australia and Fiji signed an agreement to allow the operation of militaries in each other's country and a security treaty with Papua New Guinea last week that will see their respective defence personnel working alongside each other more often.

Australia's Labor government during the election campaign had promised an increase of nearly $330 million over four years in official aid to the Pacific.

On Friday, that figure was boosted to $563 million, which includes the $29 million for Solomon Islands police.

The budget will also aim to create a new Pacific engagement visa for up to 3,000 nationals of Pacific island countries and East Timor each year to permanently migrate to Australia, Wong will say.

READ MORE:Australia pushes back against China security pact during Solomons visit

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us