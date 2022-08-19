WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN chief visits Odessa to observe grain shipments
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the landmark deal brokered by the UN and Türkiye to restore Ukraine's global grain shipments is unprecedented, but the global food crisis is far from over during his visit in Odessa. Meanwhile concerns remain over the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces are currently in control of the power station while Ukrainian workers are trying to maintain its safety. Russian shelling has continued in Kharkiv claiming the lives of more civilians, and more Russian bases in occupied Crimea have been attacked.. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
UN chief visits Odessa to observe grain shipments
August 19, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us