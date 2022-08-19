UN chief visits Odessa to observe grain shipments

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the landmark deal brokered by the UN and Türkiye to restore Ukraine's global grain shipments is unprecedented, but the global food crisis is far from over during his visit in Odessa. Meanwhile concerns remain over the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces are currently in control of the power station while Ukrainian workers are trying to maintain its safety. Russian shelling has continued in Kharkiv claiming the lives of more civilians, and more Russian bases in occupied Crimea have been attacked.. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.