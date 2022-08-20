August 20, 2022
Israel admits five children were killed at Gaza cemetery during its assault on Gaza
On August 7, five children were killed in an attack on Gaza’s Falluja cemetery. Israeli military officials initially blamed Palestine's Islamic Jihad for their deaths. But now, several Israeli army officials have admitted that the children were killed in an Israeli strike. #IsraelPalestine #FallujaCemetery #Jebaliya
