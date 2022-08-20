WORLD
Erdogan, Zelenskyy, Guterres hold trilateral meeting in Lviv
Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. This week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelenskky and the UN secretary General in Lviv. Ankara has pledged to continue its efforts to find an end to the conflict. Türkiye has also improved diplomatic ties with Israel as the two countries announced the return to normalised relations. And finally, we go to Kenya, where deputy president William Ruto emerged victorious in the country's presidential polls, but opposition leader Raila Odinga has rejected the result citing irregularities.
Erdogan, Zelenskyy, Guterres hold trilateral meeting in Lviv
August 20, 2022
