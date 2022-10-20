WORLD
General strike in occupied West Bank after Palestinian killed by Israel
Tensions escalate after Udai Tamimi, 22, was killed by Israeli forces late on Wednesday near a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.
Palestinian groups have also made several calls for a rally in the northern West Bank city of Nablus to protest Israeli assaults. / Reuters
October 20, 2022

Workers across the occupied West Bank have launched a general strike to mourn the killing of 22-year-old Palestinian man Udai Tamimi by Israeli forces.

The Fatah movement called the walkout across the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem, for Tamimi, as well as to "protest the Israeli occupation crimes."

In Thursday's statement, it also called for intensified confrontations with Israeli forces in all areas across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian teachers union announced a suspension of work in all schools to protest the Israeli assaults on Palestinians.

Palestinian groups have made several calls for a rally in the northern West Bank city of Nablus to protest Israeli assaults.

Late on Wednesday, the Israeli forces shot dead Tamimi as he exchanged fire with soldiers near a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli forces said he was responsible for an attack last week that left an Israeli soldier dead and another injured.

