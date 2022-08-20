August 20, 2022
UN Secretary General Guterres thanks Türkiye for its ‘pivotal role’ in grain initiative
‘More than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food are already on their way.’ UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has thanked Türkiye for playing a pivotal role in creating a grain corridor in the Black Sea during a press conference with Türkiye’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
