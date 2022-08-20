WORLD
Iran-Iraq war: What happens to the hearts
Injuring thousands and killing an estimated 500,000 people before a UN-brokered ceasefire, the Iran-Iraq war ended on August 20, 1988. Many of the soldiers deployed to fight in combat never returned to their families, and others returned home with life-altering permanent injuries. Abu Ala is one of those thousands of soldiers — he returned home with an eye injury that left him almost completely blind. During his recovery period, he was given painting lessons as a form of therapy to deal with his experience at war. When the protests in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square broke out in October 2019, he started to paint the atrocities committed against the protesters in an effort to console those who lost their loved ones.
Iran-Iraq war: What happens to the hearts
August 20, 2022
