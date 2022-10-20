WORLD
Türkiye's Erdogan, Azerbaijan's Aliyev inaugurate Zangilan airport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes the first foreign head of state to land at Zangilan International Airport, which was built in the region liberated from Armenian occupation.
During Erdogan’s one-day working visit, the two leaders will also break ground for new projects for the development of the region. / AA
October 20, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have jointly inaugurated a new airport in an area liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Erdogan is the first foreign head of state to land at the Zangilan International Airport on Thursday, Azerbaijan’s second airport in territories reclaimed from Armenia during the 2020 Karabakh War.

In October 2021, Erdogan joined Aliyev in the official opening of the Fuzuli International Airport.

During Erdogan’s one-day working visit, the two leaders will also break ground for new projects for the development of the region.

READ MORE: Erdogan seeks to ease Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

Armenia-Azerbaijan issues 

Later, Erdogan and Aliyev will hold talks to discuss bilateral relations and steps to enhance cooperation. 

They will also exchange views on current regional and global developments.

Earlier this month, Erdogan, Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a brief conversation ahead of the European Political Community summit in the Czech Republic’s capital Prague.

Following the meeting, Erdogan said Ankara wants to improve ties between the three countries and resolve outstanding issues.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Azerbaijan hail three decades of strong diplomatic relations

SOURCE:AA
