August 20, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Guterres: Türkiye played a pivotal role in grain initiative
The United Nations Chief has praised the sucess of the landmark Turkiye-UN brokered grain deal during his latest visit to Istanbul. Antonio Guterres says he has already seen the potential of the critical agreement but warns it is at the beginning of a much longer process and getting more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia is 'crucial'.
