TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Israel discuss cooperation in industry, technology fields
Both countries have expressed mutual desire and sincerity to diversify the cooperation between the two countries and to increase investment and trade.
Türkiye, Israel discuss cooperation in industry, technology fields
Varank explained the details of Türkiye's production and investment environment to Barbivai. / AA
October 19, 2022

Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has met with his Israeli counterpart Orna Barbivai in the capital Ankara.

The two ministers discussed areas of cooperation on Wednesday, especially in industry and technology, to boost economic ties.

They also discussed cooperation in applications to EU programmes, technoparks and research and development (R&D).

Varank explained the details of Türkiye's production and investment environment to Barbivai.

Stressing that the cooperation between Türkiye and Israel is of great importance not only for the two countries but also for the well-being of the region, Varank said that the meeting showed mutual desire and sincerity to diversify the cooperation between the two countries and to increase investment and trade.

READ MORE: Türkiye names new ambassadors to Israel and other missions abroad

The recent dialogue between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog has led to a revival of bilateral ties.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalise ties, including a decision in August to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

READ MORE: Türkiye's Erdogan hosts Israeli PM Lapid in New York

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us