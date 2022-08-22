China trims lending rates, one week after surprise cuts in rates

China trimmed its key lending rates on Monday, only one week after it lowered two of its key interest rates. The surprise moves aim to revive credit demand, and fire up the economy, hurt by both extended COVID-19 lockdowns and property debt problems. Meanwhile, European markets remain focused on the Jackson Hole symposium where Jerome Powell and other central bank leaders will share their views on global growth, inflation and imminent monetary policy responses. For more on this, we spoke to Naeem Aslam in London who is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade. #China #UnitedStates #InterestRates