WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly bomb blasts target Myanmar's main prison
The military junta blamed "terrorists" for the attack and said the dead included three prison staff and a 10-year-old girl.
Deadly bomb blasts target Myanmar's main prison
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since a military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, with swathes of the country engulfed in fighting. / AP Archive
October 19, 2022

At least eight people have been killed and 18 others wounded after at least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon. 

The bombs hit a crowd queueing to drop off parcels for inmates at Insein Prison, junta authorities said in a statement, without specifying the number of explosions.

It blamed "terrorists" and said the dead included three prison staff and a 10-year-old girl.

The junta added that security forces had defused another "homemade mine" found nearby.

One witness queueing at the counter told AFP news agency the first blast hit around 9:30 am (0300 GMT).

"Then another two went off quickly. After that we heard shooting as well," said the witness, who requested anonymity.

"I saw some people bleeding. The glass around the counter was all shattered."

According to another witness, security forces locked down the area around the sprawling, colonial-era prison after the blasts.

Pictures in local media purporting to capture the aftermath showed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor around a counter, and shattered windows behind.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since a military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, with swathes of the country engulfed in fighting.

There was no claim of responsibility.

READ MORE:Myanmar army helicopters fire on school kills children: residents

Turmoil since coup

The conflict has spiralled in Myanmar since the coup.

Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight the junta, surprising the military with their effectiveness, some analysts say.

Across the country, there are almost daily killings of low-level junta officials or anti-coup activists, with details murky and reprisals often following quickly.

While most of the violence has occurred in rural areas, Yangon has also been rocked by a spate of bombings.

In July, a bomb blast near a shopping mall in Yangon killed two people and wounded 11.

In May, a blast near a bus stop in a busy neighbourhood in the city killed one man and wounded nine people.

The junta later said the bomb had gone off accidentally and that the victim had been in contact with PDF groups it had declared "terrorists".

More than 2,300 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent since the coup and over 15,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta blames anti-coup fighters for the deaths of almost 3,900 civilians.

READ MORE:Mounting evidence of crimes against humanity in Myanmar: UN

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us