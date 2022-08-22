BIZTECH
Belgian electricity prices set new record
An expected surge in UK energy prices this winter is being described as a national emergency, posing at least as great a financial threat as the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming increase is predicted to push a majority of households into fuel poverty, and put a strain on budgets that could hammer industries like hospitality, travel and retail. In Europe, things aren't getting any better. The cost of electricity in Belgium reached a new record on Sunday, thanks to a lack of wind and the expectation of high temperatures next week. For more, we spoke to Jack Parrock in Brussels. #Europe #Belgium #EnergyPrices
August 22, 2022
