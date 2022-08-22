Can Iran trust Washington over nuclear talks?

The lead advisor for Iran’s nuclear team tells us that the United States should pay a price if it reneges on a new deal. We debate whether there’s a big enough carrot – or a stick – to lean on American conservatives set against the talks with Tehran. Guests: Mohammad Marandi Advisor to Iran's Nuclear Negotiating Team Alam Saleh Lecturer in Iranian Studies at the Australian National University David Jonas Adjunct Law Professor at George Washington University We speak to Malian Presidential candidate Yeah Samake, who defends claims that France has armed terrorists in the country. The Junta took its complaints to the United Nations, but does Mali have the evidence to back up such a bombshell accusation? Guest: Yeah Samake Malian Presidential Candidate