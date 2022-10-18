TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues hundreds of migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks
Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.
Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers. / AA
October 18, 2022

Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 424 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters.

After receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Dikili district in western Izmir province, teams were dispatched to the area and a total of 302 migrants were rescued, said the Coast Guard Command on Monday.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued a total of 11 irregular migrants off the coast of Datca and Bodrum districts in western Mugla province, another statement said.

Additionally, a group of 87 migrants struggling in a rubber boat off Kusadasi district were pulled to the shore in Aydin, according to the local Coast Guard Command.

Illegal pushbacks

In a separate operation, Turkish Coast Guard units found 24 irregular migrants off the coast of Ayvacik in northwestern Canakkale province after they were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

