Russia accuses Ukrainian special services of killing of Darya Dugina

Russia has accused Ukrainian special services of killing the daughter of one of Vladimir Putin's allies in a car bombing near Moscow. Darya Dugina died on Saturday. Her father is Alexander Dugin, a prominent ultra-nationalist, close to the Russian President. Meanwhile Ukraine has made it's own accusations - it says Russia has resumed shelling Ukrainian towns using the Zaphorizia nuclear plant as a military base. The situation around the complex is causing deep concern among world powers - and the people who live nearby. Sarah Morice reports.