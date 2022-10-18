Australia has reversed the previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said the issue should be resolved as part of peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

"Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday during a media briefing.

In 2018, the conservative coalition government led by Scott Morrison formally recognised West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of Middle East policy.

“This reverses the Morrison government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Australia’s position has always been and remains in Tel Aviv,” Wong said.

She said the previous government’s move in 2018 was a “cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth in a byelection”.

“What people thought was the prime minister of the day was trying to play foreign policy in order to win votes in the seat. For that reason, I made clear at the time, we reaffirmed our view that Jerusalem is a final status issue. What do those words mean? It means that has to be resolved through negotiation between the parties,” Wong added.

READ MORE:Palestine's Fatah, Hamas sign 'historic' reconciliation deal in Algeria

Occupied areas

In 2017, then-US president Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing decades of the US policy of remaining neutral on the holy city.

The US move triggered widespread protests in the Palestinian territories and several countries amid condemnations from Arab and Muslim countries.

Washington’s European allies have also criticised the move, warning that the US decision would worsen relations between Palestinians and Israelis as well as spark unrest in the region.

Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during the 1967 Middle East War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as Israel’s “eternal” capital — a move never recognised by the international community.

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity on the land to be illegal.

Palestinians accuse Israel of waging an aggressive campaign to "Judaize" the historic city by effacing its Arab and Islamic identity and driving out its Palestinian inhabitants.

READ MORE: US committed to 'two-state solution' between Israel, Palestine