Türkiye has lashed out at Greece for falsely accusing Ankara of mistreating refugees, calling Athens "shameless.”

"Known for its record on violations of international law, it is natural for Greece to attempt to slander Türkiye as its own crimes multiply," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference after a meeting in Istanbul of foreign ministers of the Council of Turkic States on Monday.

His remarks came when he was asked about Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi accusing Türkiye of mistreating 92 refugees on the Greek-Turkish border, sharing a photo on Twitter of men who had been stripped of their clothes.

Cavusoglu said four more migrants were pulled out of the Aegean Sea in the past week, adding that such incidents are happening in the middle of the sea as refugee boats are skewered and people are left to die.

"There are EU member states that deem everything Greece says true. This is what encourages Greece," the top diplomat said.

The Turkish foreign minister further noted that the migration issue is a humanitarian and social issue, but that it has recently been abused by some politicians and turned into a political problem.

READ MORE: Three key takeaways: EU-Greece cover up of illegal pushbacks of migrants

Greece's 'ridiculous efforts'

Turkish communications director hit back at Notis, saying “the Greek machine of fake news is back at work … (trying) to cast suspicion on our country by sharing false information."

“With these futile and ridiculous efforts, Greece has shown once again to the entire world that it does not respect the dignity of refugees by posting these oppressed people’s pictures it has deported after stealing their personal possessions,” Fahrettin Altun said Sunday on Twitter.

“The Greek authorities must first account for the infants they caused to drown in the Aegean, as well as the people they stripped naked, beaten with belts, and left to freeze to death,” he added.

Türkiye and human rights groups have documented numerous cases of refugees trying to cross the border to Greece being beaten, stripped, and their belongings stolen.

Greece has long pursued an illegal policy of pushing back asylum seekers trying to reach its shores as an entry point to Europe.

Human rights groups and leading media outlets have frequently reported the pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities, which violate EU and international laws.

Türkiye and rights groups have also condemned the practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable refugees and migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE: Damning report unveils Frontex cover-up of Greece's refugee pushbacks