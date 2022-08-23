August 23, 2022
Imran Khan granted bail until court appearance on Thursday
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been granted protective bail by the Islamabad High Court, until he faces terrorism charges on Thursday. He's been charged with allegedly threatening police and judiciary officials. That's after a speech he made on Saturday about the arrest and alleged torture of one his closest aides. Sumeyye Ceylan reports.
