Oil prices rise after Saudi says OPEC could cut output

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC could cut output to correct a recent drop in oil futures. Meanwhile, Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system bringing oil from Kazakhstan through Russia, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies. For more on energy markets, we spoke to David Madden, who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #OilPrices #SaudiOil #EnergySecurity