BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Eurowings pilots begin three-day strike in Germany over high workload
Lufthansa Group's low-cost airline cancels nearly 185 flights to and from Dusseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports.
Eurowings pilots begin three-day strike in Germany over high workload
The pilots union wants the carrier to ease pilot workloads through measures such as increased rest periods. / AFP
October 17, 2022

Pilots at Eurowings have begun a three-day strike, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The strike action began on Monday and is set to continue until Wednesday, according to a statement by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.

Lufthansa Group's low-cost airline has asked passengers to check the current status of their flight online before travelling to the airport.

"Eurowings deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is doing everything possible to minimise the impact of the strike action on them," it said in a statement.

In the early hours of Monday, 185 flights to and from the Dusseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, and Stuttgart airports were cancelled.

READ MORE:Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany as Lufthansa pilots go on strike

Dispute over working conditions

Domestic flights have been hit hardest by the pilots' strike, while the carrier said flights operated by Eurowings Europe and Eurowings Discover would not be affected by the strike.

The pilots' union decided last week to stage a three-day strike after talks with the Eurowings management failed to produce a deal on working conditions.

Vereinigung Cockpit is demanding a reduction of maximum working hours and longer rest periods, while Eurowings is insisting that the union's demands are not economically viable.

READ MORE: Over a thousand flights cancelled as Lufthansa staff go on strike

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us