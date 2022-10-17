WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea begins military drills amid North's nuclear tests
Joined by some US forces, the South Korean troops will focus on maintaining readiness and improving the troops' ability to execute joint operations during the Hoguk drills, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
South Korea begins military drills amid North's nuclear tests
Pyongyang has angrily reacted to the South Korean and joint military activities, calling them provocations and threatening countermeasures. / Reuters Archive
October 17, 2022

South Korea's troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defence drills, designed to boost their ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats amid simmering tension over both sides' military activities.

Monday's drills, due to end on Saturday, are the latest in a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, including joint activities with the United States and Japan.

The latest field training came as North Korea has been carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year, firing a short-range ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery rounds near the heavily armed inter-Korean border on Friday.

Pyongyang has angrily reacted to the South Korean and joint military activities, calling them provocations and threatening countermeasures.

Seoul says its exercises are regular and defence-oriented.

Joined by some US forces, the South Korean troops will focus on maintaining readiness and improving the troops' ability to execute joint operations during the Hoguk drills, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"The forces will conduct real-world day and night manoeuvres simulated to counter North Korea's nuclear, missile and other various threats, so that they can master wartime and peacetime mission performance capabilities and enhance interoperability with some US forces," it said in a statement.

READ MORE: North Korea's Kim warns 'enemies' after cruise missile tests

North Korea's missile tests

Last week, tensions flared after the North fired a missile, shot more than 500 artillery shells and flew a multitude of warplanes near the skirmish-prone sea border.

Seoul condemned Pyongyang and imposed its first unilateral sanctions in nearly five years, describing the moves as a violation of a 2018 bilateral military pact banning "hostile acts" in the border area.

But the North accused the South's military of escalating tension with its own artillery firing.

South Korean lawmakers have said the North has completed preparations for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017, and might conduct it between China's key ruling Communist Party congress, which began on Sunday, and the November 7 US midterm elections.

But some analysts do not expect any tests before the Chinese congress ends.

READ MORE: North Korea conducts tactical nuclear drills against 'enemy'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us