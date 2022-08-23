Horn of Africa grappling with its worst drought in 40 years

The number of people without reliable access to safe water across drought-hit Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has risen by nearly 7M to 16.2M in just five months. The United Nations is warning that children in those countries could die in large numbers, in the worst drought to hit the region in 40 years. Sam Godfrey, UNICEF's regional adviser for Eastern and Southern Africa, discusses what can be done to assist these children. #Somalia #Kenya #Ethiopia