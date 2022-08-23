WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Türkiye’s Recent Diplomatic Success in Ukraine Have an Impact Elsewhere?
Turkish President Erdogan helped forge the Ukraine grain deal in late July, a move that has earned praise from Secretary-General Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US officials. Millions of tonnes of grain were stuck in silos, threatening global food supplies since Russia's attack on Ukraine in late February. But now, with grain shipments resuming, fears of a widening food crisis have eased. We take a look at how the international community is reacting to recent Turkish foreign policy successes, including the recent Ukraine grain deal. Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Valeria Giannotta Türkiye Specialist at CeSPI
Can Türkiye’s Recent Diplomatic Success in Ukraine Have an Impact Elsewhere?
August 23, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us