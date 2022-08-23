Can Türkiye’s Recent Diplomatic Success in Ukraine Have an Impact Elsewhere?

Turkish President Erdogan helped forge the Ukraine grain deal in late July, a move that has earned praise from Secretary-General Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US officials. Millions of tonnes of grain were stuck in silos, threatening global food supplies since Russia's attack on Ukraine in late February. But now, with grain shipments resuming, fears of a widening food crisis have eased. We take a look at how the international community is reacting to recent Turkish foreign policy successes, including the recent Ukraine grain deal. Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Valeria Giannotta Türkiye Specialist at CeSPI