WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli military kills another Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Mujahed Daoud was critically injured after Israeli troops opened fire on unarmed protestors in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan.
Israeli military kills another Palestinian in occupied West Bank
The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the occupied West Bank in March. / AP Archive
October 16, 2022

A Palestinian who was shot and critically injured by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank has died of his wounds.

Several Palestinians were injured and two were in critical condition on Saturday after Israeli troops stormed the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, southwest of Nablus.

As usual, the Palestinian civilians pelted stones on heavily armed Israeli soldiers who carry out raids under the cover of armored personnel carriers. 

The two severely injured Palestinians were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Salfit where 30-year-old Mujahed Daoud died of a bullet-inflicted chest wound, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said the killings happened when Israeli forces entered the town and tried to seize agricultural machinery from farmers working off their land.

The Israeli military said Palestinians had started "a violent riot" near the town and soldiers who had been operating there used live fire "to stop the suspects".

READ MORE: Several Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

Deadliest year since 2015

Palestinians have been anxious since March when Israeli forces began a crackdown in the occupied West Bank. 

Israel continues to label Palestinians who are killed as militants. But most of those who are shot dead are civilians or young men throwing rocks at the soldiers. 

At least 133 Palestinians – 93 of them civilians and 27 children among them –  have been killed in Israeli military attacks in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. 

This makes 2022 the bloodiest year for Palestinians since 2015.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill third Palestinian in fresh West Bank violence

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us