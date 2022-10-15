WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia bus accident causes deaths, injuries
Bus overturns on Pan-American Highway in southwestern region, leaving at least 20 dead and 15 injured, police say.
Colombia bus accident causes deaths, injuries
It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead. / AFP
October 15, 2022

At least 20 people have died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, police said.

The bus was travelling on Saturday between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320 kilometres to the northeast when the incident occurred.

Local media said the bus had been close to tumbling down a mountainside, but had come to a halt against a barrier.

"Unfortunately, we have a toll of 20 people dead," said Captain Albertland Agudelo of the Narino department traffic police.

Among the injured were a three-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy.

Possible 'mechanical failure'

Investigators are looking at possible "mechanical failures in the brake system," Colonel Oscar Lamprea, director of traffic and transportation in the area, said in a message to reporters.

A preliminary report said the driver lost control after coming out of a curve in a foggy area.

It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us