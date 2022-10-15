WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly clashes erupt in Sudan's West Kordofan: army
It was not immediately clear what started the fighting between members of rival ethnic Nuba and Misseriya people in the town of Lagawa.
Deadly clashes erupt in Sudan's West Kordofan: army
Ethnic clashes often occur across Sudan's regions over land, livestock, access to water and grazing. / Reuters Archive
October 15, 2022

Clashes between rival groups in Sudan's West Kordofan state have killed at least five people and wounded nine others, the army has said.

Violence erupted a day earlier between members of rival ethnic Nuba and Misseriya people in the town of Lagawa, in the country's far south, an army statement said on Saturday.

"Two people were killed and four wounded from the Misseriya, while three others were killed and five wounded from the Nuba," said the statement, also reporting incidents of looting and houses set on fire.

READ MORE: Sudan 'close' to a national consensus: army chief

Security forces intervened to contain the violence, evacuate the wounded and secure key facilities, the statement added.

The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with deepening political unrest and a spiralling economic crisis since last year's military coup, led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

Frequent ethnic clashes

The military power grab upended a transition to civilian rule launched after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al Bashir, who ruled for three decades.

Ethnic clashes often occur in Sudan's far-flung regions over land, livestock, access to water and grazing.

On Thursday, renewed violence between the Hausa people and rival groups in Sudan's Blue Nile state killed at least four people, according to a tribal leader and a medic.

READ MORE:Seasonal floods leave scores dead in Sudan

Similar clashes erupted in Blue Nile state in July and again in September, leaving more than 120 people dead.

The July fighting erupted after Hausa members requested the creation of a "civil authority" that rival groups saw as a means of gaining access to land.

Over 370 people were killed and more than 177,000 displaced in inter-communal conflicts in Sudan between January and August, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us