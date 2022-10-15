WORLD
Several Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank
Violence erupted in the village of Qarawet Bani-Hassan after Israeli forces prevented villagers from reaching their fields to harvest their olive crops.
Israeli forces carry out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis / AA
October 15, 2022

At least ten Palestinians have been injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said two of the injured from Saturday's incident were in critical condition.

The casualties occurred when an Israeli military force raided the village of Qarawet Bani-Hassan, west of Salfit city, triggering clashes with local residents, according to witnesses.

Local journalist Maen Rayan said that the violence erupted after Israeli forces prevented villagers from reaching their fields to harvest their olive crops.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

The Israeli army carries out raids and incursions almost on a daily basis across the occupied West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes.

The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing casualties.

