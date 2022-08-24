Kiev bans public events to commemorate Ukraine's independence

On Wednesday, Ukraine marks 31 years of independence from Soviet rule. but this year, curfews have been imposed in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, over fears of fresh Russian strikes. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already warned Moscow - there will be consequences if that happens. Still, in the interest of safety, public celebrations have been banned in major cities. And Zelenskyy promised to restore Ukrainian control over the Crimean Peninsula. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.