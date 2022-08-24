WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye, Pakistan Sign New Trade Deal
During his visit to Türkiye back in June, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two countries had a goal to boost trade to five billion dollars a year. Now that five billion dollar target could be in reach, with the signing of a new preferential trade agreement. Pakistan's Prime Minister was on hand to witness the signing of the trade agreement, which will come into effect starting next year. The deal will reduce duties, and tariffs and also include more safeguards and channels to resolve trade disputes. We spoke to Pakistan’s ambassador in Ankara about the benefits the trade deal will bring. Guest: Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye
Türkiye, Pakistan Sign New Trade Deal
August 24, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us