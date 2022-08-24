Türkiye, Pakistan Sign New Trade Deal

During his visit to Türkiye back in June, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two countries had a goal to boost trade to five billion dollars a year. Now that five billion dollar target could be in reach, with the signing of a new preferential trade agreement. Pakistan's Prime Minister was on hand to witness the signing of the trade agreement, which will come into effect starting next year. The deal will reduce duties, and tariffs and also include more safeguards and channels to resolve trade disputes. We spoke to Pakistan’s ambassador in Ankara about the benefits the trade deal will bring. Guest: Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye