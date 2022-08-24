What is the mood in Kiev as Ukraine marks Independence Day?

Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence from Soviet rule. It also comes as the country marks six months since Russia began its attacks. Curfews have been imposed in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv over fears of fresh Russian strikes. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Yevheniia Kravchuk tells TRT World what the mood is like in the Ukrainian capital. #Ukraine #UkraineIndependence #Kiev