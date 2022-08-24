August 24, 2022
Fighting resumes in northern Ethiopia ending a months-long ceasefire
Fighting has erupted in northern Ethiopia between government forces and Tigray rebels, ending a months-long ceasefire. Heavy weapons were heard around the town of Kobo, days after residents reported seeing large-scale troop movement in the area. Corrado Cok, from the Gulf State Analytics weighs in. #Ethiopia #Tigrayrebels #TPLF
