Angolans vote in a tightly contested elections

Voting is underway in Angola's presidential and parliamentary elections. President Joao Lourenco, from the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola party, is seeking a second five-year term but the main opposition party UNITA is gaining ground. Africa analyst Jonathan Offei-Ansah, explains why this race seems to be narrowing. #Angolaelections #JoaoLourenco