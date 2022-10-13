TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Greek defence chiefs discuss regional, security issues in Brussels
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in meetings with his NATO counterparts stresses that Türkiye, as a member of NATO for over 70 years and with the second largest army, contributed greatly to the Euro-Atlantic security.
Turkish, Greek defence chiefs discuss regional, security issues in Brussels
The duo discussed regional defence and security issues. / AA
October 13, 2022

Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has met with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos as part of NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels.

During the meeting on Thursday at NATO’s headquarters, the duo discussed regional defence and security issues.

The Turkish defence minister also met with his US, German, French and British counterparts.

Following the meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group, Akar separately met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.

Akar also held a bilateral meeting with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and before the family photo shoot of the NATO defence ministers, he had a conversation with British Defence Minister Ben Wallace.

READ MORE:Türkiye's letter to UN rejects Greek claims over militarisation of islands

'Türkiye restrictions weaken Euro-Atlantic security'

During his meetings, Akar stressed that Türkiye, as a member of NATO for over 70 years and with the second largest army, contributed greatly to the Euro-Atlantic security and that export restrictions on Türkiye weakened Euro-Atlantic security.

Moreover, Akar reiterated Türkiye’s call for solidarity in the fight against all kinds of terrorist groups, particularly the PKK/YPG terror group.

Touching on Türkiye’s support for Ukraine and efforts to ensure a ceasefire, Akar also stressed the importance of diplomacy with regard to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

His counterparts thanked Akar for Türkiye’s active role in achieving the grain corridor deal, the solution to the global food crisis and the role it played in the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

Bilateral, regional defence and security issues and cooperation in the defence industry were also discussed during his meetings.

READ MORE:Greece keen on unsustainable military spending despite economic woes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us