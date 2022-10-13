TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan
Addressing a summit in Kazakh capital Astana, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara's goal is to continue the momentum gained despite the difficulties to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible.
He said the Istanbul grain deal reached this July and the September prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine are both "tangible achievements" in this direction. / AA
October 13, 2022

Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible despite hurdles, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. 

"Our goal is to continue the momentum gained despite the difficulties in the field and to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible," Erdogan said at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye's intensive efforts with the UN and the two parties to the conflict to curb the negative effects of the war have gained the appreciation of the entire world.

Erdogan is expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Astana summit. 

READ MORE: Putin, Erdogan may meet in Astana this week

'Tangible achievements'

He said the Türkiye-brokered grain deal reached this July and the September prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine are both "tangible achievements" in this direction.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

SOURCE:AA
