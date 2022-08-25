August 25, 2022
French President Macron heads to Algeria to mend ties
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Algeria on Thursday. It's the second time he’s visited the North African country as he works to ease diplomatic tensions. Ties have been at a low point after a series of disputes and controversies last year. Joseph Downing from the London School of Economics explains what Macron hopes to achieve with this trip. #Macron #Algeria #energycrisis
