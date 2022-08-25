August 25, 2022
Rohingya mark five years since exodus to Bangladesh
It's been five years since Myanmar government troops began a violent crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim community. It sparked a huge exodus of refugees and charges of genocide against the Myanmar regime. TRT World speaks to Htwe Htwe Thein from Curtin University on whether sanctions against the military junta has achieved anything. #Rohingya #Bangladesh #Myanmar
