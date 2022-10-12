BIZTECH
Putin's proposal to create gas hub in Türkiye should be discussed: Ankara
Speaking at Russia Energy Week, President Putin says that Moscow can redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create an energy hub in Türkiye.
Donmez says it is the first time he has heard of the proposal, adding that it is too early to make an assessment. / AA
October 12, 2022

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez has said that it was too early to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a European gas hub in Türkiye but added that the issue should be discussed.

Speaking at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow on Wednesday, both Putin and Gazprom head Alexei Miller suggested creating a gas hub in Türkiye.

Putin said that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create the hub in Türkiye, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the European Union.

READ MORE: EU countries mull emergency solution to soaring energy bills

'Too early for assessment'

Donmez said it was the first time he had heard of the proposal, adding that it was too early to make an assessment.

"It is the first time we heard of the issue of supplying Europe through alternate routes, mentioned by President Putin in his speech. Therefore it is too early to make an assessment," he said.

"These kinds of international projects need feasibility assessments... commercial aspects need to be discussed. These are things that need to be discussed," Donmez added.

READ MORE: Priced out: how the gas crisis hits the most vulnerable

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
