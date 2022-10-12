TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president visits Kazakhstan for talks, regional summit
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana.
While in Astana, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Thursday. / AA
October 12, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Kazakhstan to meet with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to participate in a regional summit.

Erdogan was welcomed by Tokayev upon arrival in the capital Astana on Wednesday.

The two leaders will hold one-on-one talks and attend inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations and international issues after an official welcoming ceremony on Wednesday.

Türkiye was the first country to recognise Kazakhstan's independence in 1992.

READ MORE: Türkiye ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis, Erdogan tells Putin

While in Astana, Erdogan on Thursday will participate in a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two-day summit will address political, economic, humanitarian and environmental issues as well as new challenges and threats.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral talks with participating leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE:Putin, Erdogan may meet in Astana this week

Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday that 11 heads of state, including from Azerbaijan and Palestine, will be attending the summit.

Established in 1992, CICA is a multi-national Asia-focused forum with 27 member states and more than 10 other countries and inter-governmental organizations with observer status.

SOURCE:AA
