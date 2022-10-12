WORLD
Pakistan demands probe into Kashmir leader's death in Indian custody
"Modi regime denied him [Altaf Ahmed Shah] treatment despite knowing he was a cancer patient. Custodial killings are the norm in Modi's India," says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.
"This was always his biggest concern since being jailed, that he will die a prisoner," Altaf Ahmed Shah's daughter Ruwa Shah told Indian media.
October 12, 2022

Pakistan has demanded an investigation into the custodial death of Altaf Ahmed Shah, a prominent pro-freedom leader from India-administered Kashmir, whose family accused New Delhi of denying him bail on humanitarian grounds and failing to provide him with adequate medical care.

Pakistan's demand for a probe on Tuesday was conveyed to the Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad, who was summoned by the Foreign Ministry to protest Shah's "inhumane custodial" death.

The Kashmiri leader, who had been imprisoned for the past five years by Indian authorities, died earlier this week, just days after being diagnosed with late-stage renal cancer that had spread to other parts of his body.

"It was deplored that despite Pakistan's expression of serious concerns over Altaf Ahmed Shah's sharply deteriorating health, as well as his daughter's letter addressed to the Indian Prime Minister apprising him of Mr. Shah's precarious health condition, the Indian government remained completely indifferent," the ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad also demanded that his mortal remains be "promptly" returned to his family so that the deceased can be properly buried in accordance with their wishes.

"Even more heart-wrenching is the fact that the Indian authorities remained adamant in denying Mr. Shah’s family access to meet him while deliberately delaying the court hearing of his bail plea on humanitarian grounds," it said.

Shah's daughter Ruwa Shah, tweeted about her father's condition on September 21, saying he needed a "proper hospital" instead of the jail’s ICU. In a letter written to the Delhi High Court, she also sought her father's release on bail due to his poor health.

Shah was first shifted to New Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to Ruwa, who said the health facility did not treat cancer patients. He was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, India's premier health facility, after an intervention from the Delhi High Court.

"This was always his biggest concern since being jailed, that he will die a prisoner," Ruwa told the Indian news website The Quint last week.

Pakistan's Sharif grieved by Shah's death

Shah was victimized and punished because he was the son-in-law of revered pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani and a "true representative of the Kashmiri people," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry statement said.

Recalling the "condemnable custodial" death of another pro-freedom leader Ashraf Sehrai last year, the statement said Indian diplomat was informed of Pakistan's "grave apprehensions regarding the ruthless treatment meted out to Hurriyat Conference leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Massarat Aalam Bhat, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi and several others who have been facing illegal detentions in fabricated cases."

"Equally concerning is the fact that many of these Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik are suffering from chronic ailments and require urgent medical attention," it added.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply grieved by Shah's death.

The "Modi regime denied him treatment despite knowing he was a cancer patient. Custodial killings are the norm in Modi's India," Sharif wrote on Twitter.

Fate of political prisoners 

Pakistan said at least four Kashmiri political prisoners have died in Indian custody since 2019 when New Delhi ended India-administered Kashmir's limited autonomy and annexed the territory. 

India has arrested thousands of Kashmiris under stringent laws imposed sicne 1989 when an armed rebellion erupted seeking the region's independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls another part of the territory. 

Rights groups say India has used the law to stifle dissent and circumvent the justice system, undermining accountability, transparency, and respect for human rights.

India considers the armed rebellion a proxy war by Pakistan and deems it to be state-sponsored terrorism. Most Muslim Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle and support the rebels' goal for the divided territory to be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

