August 25, 2022
WORLD
Five years on, is it safe for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar?
It's been five years since Myanmar government troops began a violent crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim community. It sparked a huge exodus of refugees and charges of genocide against the Myanmar regime. Ronan Lee from Loughborough University discusses whether it’s safe for the Rohingya to safely return home. #Rohingya #Myanmar #Bangladesh
