BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Russia not working 'against anyone' in energy markets: Putin
Russian President Putin, in a meeting with visiting UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, says Moscow aims to create stability in energy markets and ensure that supply and consumption are balanced.
Russia not working 'against anyone' in energy markets: Putin
OPEC's decision to steeply decrease oil production drew sharp criticism from US President Joe Biden. / AA
October 11, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow was not working against anyone in energy markets, a week after Washington criticised a decision by OPEC+ to steeply cut oil production.

Speaking with the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, Putin said Russia aimed to create stability in energy markets and ensure that supply and consumption were balanced.

"We are also actively working within the framework of OPEC+. I know your position, our actions, our decisions are not directed against anyone, we are not going to and do not do it in such a way as to create problems for anyone," Putin said at the meeting in St. Petersburg.

"Our actions are aimed at creating stability in the global energy markets, so that both consumers of energy resources and those involved in production, suppliers to the global markets feel calm, stable and confident. So that the supply and demand would be balanced."

READ MORE: Russian energy firm's subsidiaries seized in Germany

US to boost energy production

US President Joe Biden has called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost US energy production and reduce OPEC's control over energy prices after the cartel's "shortsighted" production cuts.

The move drew a sharp response from Biden that underscores the growing rift between the United States and Saudi Arabia on energy policy.

The Kremlin on Sunday praised OPEC+ for agreeing production cuts that it said had successfully countered the "mayhem" sown by the United States in global energy markets.

READ MORE: OPEC+ agrees major oil output cut, irking US

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us