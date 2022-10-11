TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'only NATO country' that visited Ukraine, Russia during conflict
There would have been no grain deal had Türkiye joined the West's position against Russia, says top Turkish diplomat, adding Ankara's policies aim to minimise the effects of war.
Everyone, especially Ukraine, is paying the price for ending the dialogue with Russia, says Turkish foreign minister. / AA Archive
Citing the latest rise in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish foreign minister said Türkiye is the "only NATO country that has visited" the two warring countries since the Moscow-Kiev war started in February.

"Unfortunately, the negotiation and peace process has been abandoned. The balances have changed as both sides seek gains on the field and as the efforts for supremacy continue," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in a televised interview in Ankara.

The latest actions by Ukraine and Russia have "made the situation even more difficult," Cavusoglu stressed, saying both sides are aware of Türkiye's balanced policy regarding the situation.

Türkiye continues its diplomacy without disrupting its relations with Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish minister affirmed, adding that his country displays a position in line with international law.

He also stressed that everyone, especially Ukraine, is paying the price for ending the dialogue with Russia.

Türkiye carries out policies that aim to minimise the effects of war, Cavusoglu also said, and noted that there would have been no grain deal if Türkiye had joined the Western countries' position and sanctions against Russia.

Ankara "supports Ukraine's territorial integrity," he added.

Türkiye-Greece relations

On relations with Greece, Cavusoglu said Athens is disturbed by Ankara's role as a global actor.

Greece displays an "unfair stance on the maritime jurisdiction" issue in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish foreign minister said, calling on Greece to stop "dreaming."

He further said Türkiye responds to Greek provocations in all areas, including sea, air, and ground.

Cavusoglu also criticised the US position on Türkiye-Greece relations, saying Washington has lost its balanced policy approach on issues related to Cyprus island and the Aegean Sea.

