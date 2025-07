Zelenskyy: The world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster on Thursday, after power was cut at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant. But the area remains a militarized zone, with Russian tanks said to be parked within 60 meters of the plant. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest. #zaporizhzhia #nuclearpowerplant #ukraine