August 26, 2022
US delegation lands in Taiwan, defying pressure from China
Another US delegation has arrived in Taiwan, defying strong warnings from China, which considers the island a breakaway province. Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn landed in the capital Taipei on board a US military aircraft. Sana Hashmi from the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation weighs in on the significance of this latest US visit. #Taiwan #MarshaBlackburn #China
