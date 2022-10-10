WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinians accuse Israelis of burning Quran as settlers storm Al Aqsa
Burnt copies of the Quran were found near the Qaytoun mosque in Hebron’s Old City, which is completely under the Israeli army's control.
Palestinians accuse Israelis of burning Quran as settlers storm Al Aqsa
No clashes are reported between Israeli settlers and Palestinian worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque complex. / AA Archive
October 10, 2022

A Palestinian official has accused Israeli settlers of burning copies of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

"Burnt copies of the Quran were found near the Qaytoun mosque in Hebron's Old City," Nidal Al Jabari, the director of Waqf Department in Hebron, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

He suggested that the copies were burnt during celebrations of a Jewish holiday in recent days, calling for an investigation into the incident.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the allegation.

Palestinian group Hamas, which rules Gaza, termed the act as "unprecedented" and a "provocation of sentiments of Muslims".

Hebron's Old City is completely under the Israeli army control where nearly 400 Israeli settlers live in settlement outposts guarded by some 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

According to the Hebron Protocol of 1997 signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hebron was divided into two main areas H1 and H2.

H1 area is controlled by the Palestinian Authority while H2, which includes the Ibrahimi Mosque and the Old City, is under the Israeli control.

Under international law, the West Bank, including Hebron, is a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel in 1967.

READ MORE:Israel reports shooting at East Jerusalem checkpoint

Al Aqsa complex stormed

Meanwhile, hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem, according to a Palestinian agency.

In a statement on Monday, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees the holy sites in Jerusalem, said 216 settlers entered the site in groups under Israeli police protection.

No clashes were reported between Israeli forces and Palestinian worshippers. 

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

READ MORE: Palestinians in occupied territories face one of deadliest years on record

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us