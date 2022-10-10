TÜRKİYE
Putin, Erdogan may meet in Astana this week
Kremlin spokesman says Russian and Turkish leaders may discuss idea of holding Russia-West talks.
Last month, both leaders discussed the conflict in Ukraine, oil and gas supply. / AA Archive
October 10, 2022

Russian and Turkish presidents may meet in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel this week to Kazakhstan and the leaders may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the main events, Peskov told reporters on Monday at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov responded negatively when asked if Ankara passed to Russia any proposals on holding talks between Russia and the West, but he said it may be raised at the Erdogan-Putin meeting.

The Kremlin spokesman also announced Putin's other meetings on Tuesday -- with UAE President Muhammad al Nahyan and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Saint Petersburg.

He also said Putin will hold several separate meetings in Astana on the sidelines of the Russia-Central Asia summit.

Last month, both Turkish and Russian leaders conducted closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Putin thanked his Turkish counterpart for his efforts in trying to solve the crisis in Ukraine but warned he's not in a hurry to pull his troops out.

The conflict in Ukraine, oil and gas supply were among the subjects that were discussed in addition to the historic Ankara-brokered grain export deal signed on July by the UN, Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine.

