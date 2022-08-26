August 26, 2022
Pakistan’s govt calls monsoon 'humanitarian crisis of epic proportions'
'A humanitarian disaster of epic proportions': That's how Pakistan's climate minister described flooding after unusually heavy monsoon rains. Sherry Rehman said 30 million people are affected. More than 900 died, and roughly 50-thousand are homeless across the country. Claire Herriot reports. #pakistanfloods #mansoon #humanitariancrisis
