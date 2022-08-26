Protests in Athens against Greek PM following a spying scandal

Demonstrators in Athens are calling for the removal of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis amid a wiretapping scandal. Dubbed ‘Greek Watergate’ by one of the country’s political parties, the scandal has already forced the general secretary of the PM’s office and Greece’s intelligence chief to resign. #GreeceWiretapping #Mitsotakis #illegalsurveillance