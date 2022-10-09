TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Senior PKK terrorist 'neutralised' in northern Iraq
Turkish intelligence targeted the PKK member who was in charge of the terror group's so-called "health committee" since last year.
Senior PKK terrorist 'neutralised' in northern Iraq
The PKK's Okkes Develi joined the group as a medical student and continued his terror activities in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq. / AA
October 9, 2022

Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said. 

Okkes Develi was targeted in an operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation in the Gara region, said the sources on Sunday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Turkish authorities use “neutralise” to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Develi, who joined the PKK as a medical student, continued his terror activities in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Sweden kick off talks on extradition of terrorists

Security guard also targeted 

Develi had been in charge of the terror group's so-called health committee since last year.

Develi's security guard Kayhan Kartal was also neutralised in the same operation, added the sources.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE: Turkish MIT neutralises red category PKK terrorist in Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us