Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Okkes Develi was targeted in an operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation in the Gara region, said the sources on Sunday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Turkish authorities use “neutralise” to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Develi, who joined the PKK as a medical student, continued his terror activities in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq.

Security guard also targeted

Develi had been in charge of the terror group's so-called health committee since last year.

Develi's security guard Kayhan Kartal was also neutralised in the same operation, added the sources.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

